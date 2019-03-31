Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Remains out Saturday
Pirri will remain out of the lineup Saturday against the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights' lone lineup change from Friday's game against the Wild comes on the blue line, so Pirri will continue to sit out. He'll hope to make his return in Monday's home meeting with Edmonton.
