Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Returning Monday
Pirri (lower body) is in the lineup against Edmonton on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pirri had missed five straight and 11 of the last 16 between injuries and healthy scratches. The 27-year-old has 16 points in 28 games this season and is expected to play on the third line with Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch.
