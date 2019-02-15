Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Returns from illness
Pirri (illness) fired two shots on goal in 12:49 during a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Pirri skated with Cody Eakin and Oscar Lindberg in the game. He didn't not miss a contest due to his illness. Pirri has 14 points in 19 appearances.
