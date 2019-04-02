Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Returns with apple

Pirri (lower body) had an assist, four shots and three hits while skating 14:26 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

He's done well when he plays, with 17 points in 28 contests this year, but he's failed to impress coach Gerard Gallant enough to make himself a fixture in the lineup. His ice time Monday was right in line with his season average, so he should be good to go when called upon to end the regular season and going into the playoffs.