Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Scores in return

Pirri (neck) scored his ninth goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

When he's at the NHL level, Pirri has done well, with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 18 games. He's spent a majority of the season shuttling between Vegas and AHL Chicago. His unstable roster status makes him a risky add for many fantasy owners, but the reward can be worth it when he's hot.