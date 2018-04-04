Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Scores twice in debut
Pirri made his debut with the Golden Knights on Tuesday against Vancouver, netting a pair of goals in a shootout victory.
Pirri was denied on his shootout attempt, but the 26-year-old impressed in his first NHL game of the season, scoring twice on seven shots. Pirri was recalled by the Knights on Monday and logged 18:31 of ice time in his Vegas debut against the Canucks. He's only four years removed from a 22-goal season in Florida and provides some quality short-term depth for Vegas.
