Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Scratched yet again
Pirri was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Pirri fired three shots on goal to complement a pair of hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, but he was relegated to the press box Saturday for the fifth time in the last six games. It's still early, but Pirri's fantasy prospects are fading fast after he dialed up 12 goals and six helpers in just 31 games with the Golden Knights last season.
