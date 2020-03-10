Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Sent to bus league
The Golden Knights reassigned Pirri to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Pirri's demotion indicates Mark Stone (lower body) may be nearing a return to action. The 28-year-old forward has only tallied two points in 16 appearances with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Called up Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Heading back to bus league•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Back with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Lands on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Scratched yet again•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Not seeing much action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.