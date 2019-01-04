Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Sent to minor-league affiliate
Vegas assigned Pirri to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Pirri's demotion indicates Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) will almost certainly make his return to action Friday against the Ducks. The 27-year-old forward was fantastic during his seven-game stay with the big club, racking up six goals and nine points over that span, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Golden Knights make room for him on their roster in the near future.
