Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Serving as spectactor

Pirri will be a healthy scratch when the Golden Knights play host to the Stars on Tuesday, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Pirri is averaging 1.8 goals per 60 minutes this season, but Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup, and Vegas is also eager to get monumental trade acquisition Mark Stone versed in the system after he inked an eight-year deal. Pirri has been a trendy bargain play in DFS contests, but you'll need to search elsewhere for forward help on Tuesday's 11-game offering.