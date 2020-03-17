Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shifts to minors
Pirri was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Pirri has bounced between the NHL and AHL levels all season. He's tallied two assists in 16 games with Vegas and 35 points in 38 AHL contests. The 28-year-old forward will be on the shortlist of call-ups in case of injury.
