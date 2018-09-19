Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shows off scoring touch

Pirri converted a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-1 preseason road win over the Avalanche.

The ninth-year journeyman has played for five different NHL clubs. He tends to score in bunches, but Pirri didn't get much of a chance with Vegas last season, appearing in just two games at the top level. After producing 29 goals and 52 points over 57 games for AHL Chicago in 2017-18, Pirri will vie for a meaningful role in the NHL this year.