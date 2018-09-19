Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shows off scoring touch
Pirri converted a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-1 preseason road win over the Avalanche.
The ninth-year journeyman has played for five different NHL clubs. He tends to score in bunches, but Pirri didn't get much of a chance with Vegas last season, appearing in just two games at the top level. After producing 29 goals and 52 points over 57 games for AHL Chicago in 2017-18, Pirri will vie for a meaningful role in the NHL this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Extends with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Drops to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Scores twice in debut•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Heads to Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Finds new home•
-
Brandon Pirri: Fails to land spot on roster•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...