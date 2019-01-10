Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shuttled back to minors

The Golden Knights reassigned Pirri to AHL Chicago on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pirri tallied a goal Monday against the Rangers to give him five points in the last three contests. Despite the recent outburst, Pirri will return to the minors and await another opportunity to surface in the NHL. His demotion could suggest William Carrier (illness) is nearing a return.

More News
Our Latest Stories