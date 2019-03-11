Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Snaps six-game goal drought

Pirri scored his 11th goal of the season in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday.

Since he last scored on Feb. 16, Pirri has seen himself scratched in three of Vegas' nine games. He has 11 goals and five assists in 27 appearances this season, but the inconsistent playing time makes it difficult to trust the forward for fantasy purposes.

More News
Our Latest Stories