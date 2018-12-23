Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Sudden sniper
Pirri scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.
Pirri now has three goals in two games since his call-up. He has never been able to secure a full-time role, so it's hard to imagine he can pull that off in his ninth season. Pirri did the same thing last season -- he sniped three goals in two games, but didn't win an NHL gig. Nice night, but do not overrate.
