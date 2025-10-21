Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Draws assist in top-line chance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saad notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Saad picked up his first point of the year after moving to the top line to replace Mark Stone (wrist), who is on injured reserve. The 32-year-old Saad has some scoring upside, but that hasn't been apparent while he started the season in a bottom-six role. He's posted nine shots on net, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across seven appearances. The winger has little chance of generating non-scoring production, so he'll need to score his way onto the fantasy radar.
