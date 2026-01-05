Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Finds twine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saad scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Saad has just two goals this season, and they've both come against teams he's previously played for (the Blackhawks on Sunday and the Blues on Nov. 15). Other that that, the 33-year-old winger has done little with a bottom-six role and minimal power-play usage. He's at a mere six points with 62 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 37 appearances.
