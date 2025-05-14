Saad (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Game 5 against Edmonton on Wednesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Saad missed the morning skate, but head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't rule him out for the upcoming tilt. Saad has two assists, two PIM, 13 shots, seven hits and one block in eight playoff appearances this year. If he does play Wednesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six capacity.