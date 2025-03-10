Saad scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Saad has a goal in back-to-back games and has three points over his last three outings. The 32-year-old attempted to spark a comeback with his third-period tally, but the Golden Knights came up short. Saad is now at six points over 11 contests with Vegas and 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists), 98 shots and a minus-12 rating through 54 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Blues this season.