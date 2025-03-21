Saad logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Saad has three goals and four assists over his last eight games. The winger helped out on the last two tallies of Pavel Dorofeyev's hat trick in Thursday's blowout win. Saad is now at 26 points over 59 outings this season, including 10 points through 16 contests as a member of the Golden Knights. He's also accumulated 107 shots on net and a minus-9 rating between Vegas and St. Louis in 2024-25.