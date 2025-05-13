Saad (lower body) is not available for Game 4 in Edmonton on Monday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Saad will miss a second straight game while he works his way back from a lower-body injury. His next chance to return to the lineup will be at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.
