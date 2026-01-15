Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saad (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, SinBin.vegas reports.
Saad was already expected to be sidelined versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, so this update doesn't significantly impact his return timeline, considering he has already been out of action for a week. The veteran forward has just one goal and 22 assists in his last 22 outings, so his continued absence is unlikely to have a significant impact on most fantasy managers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Pockets assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Scores against former team•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Draws assist in top-line chance•