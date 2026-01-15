Saad (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Saad was already expected to be sidelined versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, so this update doesn't significantly impact his return timeline, considering he has already been out of action for a week. The veteran forward has just one goal and 22 assists in his last 22 outings, so his continued absence is unlikely to have a significant impact on most fantasy managers.