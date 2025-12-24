Saad notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Saad was one of 13 Vegas skaters to get on the scoresheet. The helper ended a 14-game point drought for the winger, who was also scratched three times in that span. He took the spot of Cole Reinhardt for this contest, but Saad is far from a lock to play every game moving forward. With just five points, 51 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances this season, Saad's struggled and is unlikely to work his way out of a bottom-six spot.