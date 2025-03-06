Saad notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Saad snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Tomas Hertl's opening goal 4:33 into the contest. The 32-year-old Saad is up to four points through nine outings with the Golden Knights after he was unconditionally waived by the Blues. The winger has a total of 20 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 52 appearances between the two teams this season. Saad has some appeal for points only in fantasy, as long as he stays in a top-six role.
