Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Re-ups with Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saad (lower body) signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Golden Knights on Friday, per PuckPedia.
Saad signed with the Golden Knights after his contract with the Blues was terminated in January. It was a good fit for player and team, as the 32-year-old put up 14 points over 29 regular-season games with Vegas after the signing. He'll stick around for another year on a fairly team-friendly deal, and he'll be expected to fill a middle-six role with a chance for power-play time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Out again Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Not playing Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Not playing Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Hands out assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Garners helper•