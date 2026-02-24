Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saad (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, SinBin.vegas reports.
Following a 15-game absence, Saad will be an option for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings. He has chipped in two goals, five assists, 64 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across 39 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Slated to return after Olympics•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Placed on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Pockets assist in win•