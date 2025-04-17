Saad (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Canucks, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Saad put up three points in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames, so he's earned a little rest. He ended the regular season with 30 points in 72 games between the Golden Knights and the Blues.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Three-point effort Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Slings helper in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Manages two assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Two-point effort in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Rips home goal•