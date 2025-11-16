Saad scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Saad's first goal of the season came against his former team. He's picking up the pace in November with three points over six outings this month. The 33-year-old winger has a goal, three assists, 26 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 17 appearances. He's mainly played on the third line, so there's not much reason to think his offense will dramatically improve throughout the year.