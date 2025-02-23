Saad scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Saad tallied 18 seconds into the third period, knocking home a second chance after a Zach Whitecloud shot went wide and caromed in front off the end boards. With three points over five outings with the Golden Knights, Saad appears to have found a good landing spot after a poor first half with the Blues. Overall, he has nine goals, 19 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 48 appearances this season. He's filling a middle-six role with power-play time in Vegas, and while he won't add a physical element, the offense has been enough to be worth a look in deep fantasy formats.