Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Slated to return after Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
General manager Kelly McCrimmon noted Monday that Saad (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up prior to the Olympic break, according to SinBin.vegas.
Saad has missed the Golden Knights' last five games and landed on injured reserve Thursday due to his undisclosed injury. Saad joins a list of multiple players who are not expected to return to the lineup until at least Feb. 25 in Los Angeles following the 2026 Winter Olympics.
