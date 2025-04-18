Saad (rest) should be in the lineup for Game 1 of Vegas' first-round series against Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Saad had 13 goals and 30 points in 72 regular-season appearances between St. Louis and Vegas in 2024-25. He'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity during the playoffs.
