Saad (undisclosed) will not be an option versus the Kings on Wednesday, per Sin Bin Vegas.

Saad will miss his third straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. If the team decides it needs the extra roster spots, the veteran would be a good candidate for injured reserve, considering he has already missed a week's worth of games. Saad has scored just once in his last 22 outings while chipping in two assists and 38 shots. With the back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Saad will be cleared in time to face the Leafs on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.