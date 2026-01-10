Saad (undisclosed) is expected to miss Vegas' games Saturday and Sunday against St. Louis and San Jose, respectively, per SinBin Vegas.

Saad has two goals and seven points in 39 appearances in 2025-26. Cole Reinhardt might draw into the lineup Saturday due to Saad's absence. The 33-year-old Saad is listed as day-to-day, so he might still be an option Wednesday versus Los Angeles.