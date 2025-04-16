Saad scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Saad had been limited to just one assist, also against the Flames, over the previous 12 games. His goal drought entering Tuesday was at 15 contests before his third-period tally, which forced overtime. The 32-year-old winger is now at 13 goals, 17 assists, 127 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 72 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Blues. He'll need to find more consistency in the playoffs.