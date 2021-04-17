McNabb scored a goal on five shots, went plus-3 and added two hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

McNabb tallied at the eight-minute mark of the third period to finish the scoring Friday. It was just his second goal of the year. The defensive-minded blueliner has five points, 68 hits, 54 blocked shots, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 28 contests.