Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Adds insurance tally
McNabb scored his fourth goal of the season, as well as adding three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
McNabb has been a consistent physical presence, with 186 hits and 128 blocks in 72 games to go with his 15 points, which matches his mark from last season.
