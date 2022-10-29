McNabb managed a shorthanded assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
This was the fourth career shorthanded assist for McNabb, whose Golden Knights team is on a tear with three straight wins and a first-place standing in the Pacific Division. McNabb is an efficient defender for Vegas, and he'll mix in a healthy amount of hits and blocked shots each season.
