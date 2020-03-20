McNabb ranks ninth in the league with 201 hits in 2019-20.

McNabb's teammate Ryan Reaves leads the way with 316 hits, with both skaters having appeared in all 71 games prior to the NHL's hiatus. McNabb has already surpassed last season's hit totals, and he needs just 15 more to eclipse his career-high mark from the 2017-18 campaign. The rugged defenseman is lagging behind offensively with only two goals and seven assists comprising his point total, but he's averaging 20:01 of ice time and remains an integral top-pairing option for a Vegas team that sits atop the Pacific Division standings.