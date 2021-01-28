McNabb (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
It's unclear how McNabb got hurt, but he will now miss at least three games. His earliest return date is Feb. 5 versus the Kings. In a corresponding move, the Golden Knights promoted Nick Holden from the taxi squad to the active roster.
