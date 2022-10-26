McNabb produced an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

McNabb has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests, notching an assist in each. He set up defense partner Shea Theodore's goal in the third period Tuesday. McNabb has three helpers, nine shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-7 rating in eight outings overall as he continues to play a defensive role in the Golden Knights' top four.