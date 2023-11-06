McNabb registered an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
McNabb earned a helper for the second game in a row, but he's also gone without a hit in that span. Sunday's contest was also his first without a blocked shot this season. The 32-year-old is usually a significant producer in the physical categories, so this was likely an anomaly. He's at seven assists, 11 shots on net, 16 hits, 38 blocks, eight PIM and a plus-13 rating through 13 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Plucks apple in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Keeps on dishing•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Collects another helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Puts up assist Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Supplies assist in win•