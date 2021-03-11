McNabb (lower body) had three hits and two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
McNabb suited up for the first time since Jan. 26 and was able to log just over 17 minutes of ice time, including work on the penalty kill. The 29-year-old has played in eight games this season and does not have a point.
