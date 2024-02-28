McNabb logged an assist, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

McNabb impressed in the first half of the season, but he has just two assists over 22 contests in 2024. He's added 38 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in that span, providing his usual defensive stability without the added perk of offense. The 33-year-old is up to 18 points in 59 contests, exceeding his 17-point campaign from a year ago. He's added 54 shots on net, 93 hits, 162 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating in a top-four role.