McNabb participated in Sunday's morning skate, which means he has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

McNabb last suited up for Game 4 against the Wild on May 24. It's unclear if he'll be eligible to return to the lineup as soon as Sunday's Game 4 against Colorado, though David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal believes McNabb won't be eligible to play. Regardless, the Golden Knights will likely opt to give the blueliner a couple practices to get back up to speed before inserting him back into game action, so Tuesday's Game 5 is a more realistic return date for McNabb.