McNabb notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

McNabb has an assist in each of the last two games, and he's up to four helpers through seven contests overall. It's been a strong first two weeks of the campaign for the 32-year-old blueliner, who has benefited from an increased role while other Vegas defensemen have been hurt. McNabb has added 21 blocked shots, nine hits, eight PIM and a plus-8 rating so far this season. Even when the blue line is at full health, he'll likely continue to see top-four minutes.