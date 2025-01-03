McNabb notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

McNabb has chipped in four points and a plus-8 rating over his last six games. The 33-year-old defenseman helped out on Pavel Dorofeyev's game-winning goal late in the second period of Thursday's victory. McNabb is up to seven points, a plus-23 rating, 49 shots on net, 57 hits and 87 blocked shots through 38 outings overall while playing a shutdown role in Vegas' top four.