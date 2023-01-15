McNabb notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

McNabb helped out on Keegan Kolesar's goal late in the first period. Over his last eight games, McNabb has a goal and three helpers -- a rather strong pace for a defenseman that typically contributes more in the physical aspects of the sport. The 31-year-old has 14 points, 61 shots on net, 95 hits, 99 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 44 appearances.