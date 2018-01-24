Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Considered day-to-day
McNabb is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
The specific nature of McNabb's ailment remains unclear, but the 27-year-old blueliner should be considered questionable at best for Vegas' matchup with the Islanders at this point. The Golden Knights currently only have five healthy defensemen on their roster, so they'll likely choose to recall another blueliner from their minor-league affiliate ahead of Thursday's tilt as added insurance in case McNabb's unable to go.
