McNabb scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added four hits and blocked five shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

McNabb got the Golden Knights on the board midway through the second period, and he set up a Jack Eichel shorthanded tally just a few minutes later. The 33-year-old McNabb has two goals, one assist, six shots on net, seven hits and 13 blocked shots through three playoff outings in a top-four role. He's best known for his physical play, but he's carried over his career-best regular season into the early stages of the postseason.