McNabb posted an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

McNabb had the secondary helper on Chandler Stephenson's second-period tally. Through five games in April, McNabb has a goal and two helpers. He had one point in his previous 19 outings. Overall, he's produced four points, 58 hits, 48 blocks, 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 24 appearances as a defensive presence in the top four.